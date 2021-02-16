Charlevoix Circle of Arts Exhibit Reflects on the Year 2020

2020 was a crazy year for all of us. It can sometimes be hard to remember all that happened and even harder to reflect on it all.

The Charlevoix Circle of Arts has created a new re|ART exhibit that examines the year that was 2020.

This juried fine art exhibition features works from 20 Michigan artists whose pieces explore and interpret the many shifts taking place in our current experience and how the concept of change opens a path to rethink, revisit, reunite, recharge, reevaluate, redefine, etc.

They have also created take and make kits for kids to make their own artistic interpretation of how this past year has made them feel. The artwork can include any type of drawing, painting or collage.

To learn more about Charlevoix Circle of Arts, click here.