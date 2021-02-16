Boyne City Man Arrested After Leading Police On Chase Through Emmet Co.

A Boyne City man faces several charges after police say he led them on two chases through Emmet County.

State police say they tried to pull over Geoffrey Pasfield in Bear Creek Township around 1 p.m. Sunday morning.

Troopers say he took off.

A Petoskey officer later spotted Pasfield but he took off again.

State police say an Emmet County Deputy was able to follow Pasfield to a home where he was arrested.

Pasfield now faces a slew of charges including running from police, and operating while intoxicated.

He’ll be back in court next month.