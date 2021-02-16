Big Jackson Public School Tackles Pandemic on a Smaller Scale

School districts across the state have been burning through resources as they figure out how to protect teachers and students during the pandemic.

It’s a task larger for some than others.

The pandemic is forcing districts to change how they educate their students, bringing up new challenges that they’ve never seen before.

Imagine being a school district that is just four buildings, five staff members and 11 students.

That’s Big Jackson Public School. They’ve always taught a little bit differently and now adding a pandemic is just one more thing to adapt to.

“It worked for other schools but for us it was all hands on deck,” said Kashmir Aprile, administrative assistant and overall “do-everything.”

Big Jackson is so small, they don’t earn state funding. When COVID-19 assistance comes from Lansing, it skips the small school.

“We don’t have the financial backing, we don’t have any extra money,” said Aprile, “We have people donate supplies but it’s not like we have a whole bunch of money to sit back on.”

They’ve had to do it on their own, as they always have with their community.

“It was easier to adapt because we are used to teaching more than one grade level and teaching in different ways,” said Jennifer England, teacher at the school.

That has been to their advantage at times. Cleaning and sanitizing is a smaller task and while larger schools work to get students in cohorts and pods, this entire school is a pod.

“We’ve been in-person since the beginning of the year,” said England, “We’ve been really blessed. We’ve been able to be with our students every single day.”

Their small numbers have protected them, almost a bubble around the school and their small footprint.

“We don’t have the exposure that a lot of these other schools due to us coming in,” said Aprile.