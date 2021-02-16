Ban on Foreclosing Federally-Funded Mortgages Extended

President Biden is extending the ban on housing foreclosures until June.

The moratorium on federally guaranteed mortgages was set to expire at the end of March, but will now expire June 30.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, almost 12% of the homeowner population was late on payments. That’s hundreds of thousands of homeowners in the nation.

And more help is being given to struggling homeowners. Borrowers can still request mortgage payments be paused or reduced, the enrollment window for that aid was extended to June 30.

The White House says the extensions were coordinated between the Departments of Housing and Urban Development, Veterans Affairs and Agriculture.

Learn about mortgage relief options and protections at consumerfinance.gov.