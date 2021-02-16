Annual East Bay Sportsmen Fellowship Food Drive Shifts to Salvation Army Food Drive

The annual East Bay Calvary Sportsmen’s Fellowship food drive in Traverse City normally happens as an in-person gathering. With the pandemic, things have changed quite a bit and the food drive is now being geared toward the Traverse City Salvation Army.

The need is up across northern Michigan when it comes to financial assistance and that impacts the food that people are able to provide for their families. That’s why the organizers with the East Bay Calvary Sportsmen event decided on a different approach to help those in need.

If you’d like to drop off canned food items or other food goods you can do so at the East Bay Calvary Church in Traverse City at 2225 East Hammond Road on Friday, February 19th from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, February 20 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

When you do drop off a non-perishable food item, you’ll receive a ticket for each good. The tickets will then be entered into a virtual drawing, Saturday, February 20th at 8 p.m.

It will be broadcast on the East Bay Calvary Sportsmen’s Fellowship’s YouTube Channel and on the East Bay Calvary Sportsmen’s Fellowship Facebook Page and on the website.

If you’d like more details you can call: (231) 946-4479.