Special Report: All in the Family – Riemer Siblings Follow in Father’s Footsteps

If you’re from Northern Michigan you’ve probably been to, driven past, or at least seen a commercial for Riemer Eye Center.

But how well do you know about the Riemer family?

“I grew up in Ludington, went to high school here, and really just learned to love Ludington as a kid and made it my home,” said Dr. Andrew Riemer.

After moving away for college, he returned to Ludington to open an ophthalmology practice in 1994.

“I decided I wanted to come back to community and make this work,” said Andrew. “I wasn’t looking for success, I was looking for, ‘hey I want to go back home, make the best of it and see what happens,’.”

And Ludington is where he raised his six kids: Blake, Brandon, Brooke, Haley, Ryan, and Rachel.

“It was never a dull moment, always fun there was always a sibling that was willing to do something with you or hang out with you,” said Dr. Brandon Riemer. “It was a very supportive environment growing up, but also a very fun environment.”

Brandon followed in his father’s footsteps, moving back home after working at the Mayo Clinic.

“Learning the business aspect and how to further my career and improve things in the area have all been traits I’ve been able to kind of lean on him to help me with,” said Brandon.

His wife, Christie, joined in the family business too: opening a dermatology practice in December 2020, just across the street from the eye center.

She, too, looks to Andrew for some much appreciated guidance.

“There’s just a lot of nuances and often times you don’t know what you don’t know,” she said. “Just to have somebody who’s been in the business for 25 plus years, Andy is very willing to just offer any piece of wisdom, advice, help when he can and so that has been invaluable.”

Encouragement and support is not just applicable for the medically inclined Riemers.

Brandon’s brother, Blake, has a different passion, with the same drive as the rest of his family, starting his own law practice in Ludington.

“Law can be a very stressful profession to be in and luckily when you have family so close they’re easy to lean on,” said Blake. “I’d do the same for them, and it’s been a great blessing in disguise and I love it.”

It turns out, there really is no place like home for the Riemer family.

“The community is very supportive of us,” said Andrew. “That was a pleasant surprise and people are very very supportive of things you want to do to help the community. It’s really, really a beautiful thing.”

And enough to make any father, proud.

“It’s just been a lot of fun to see their businesses grow and our relationships continue to grow as we get to come and move back home,” said Brandon.