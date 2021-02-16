Affordable Care Act’s Extended Enrollment Begins

The White House is extending the period for uninsured Americans to buy health insurance.

And the new period started Monday.

The Affordable Care Act Open Enrollment runs every year in November and December.

But last month, the Biden administration extended the exchange on healthcare.gov for another three months.

It only applies to the federal exchange often referred to as “Obamacare.”

15 million uninsured people qualify for benefits under Affordable Care Act policies, and 9 million of those also qualify for financial assistance to help pay premiums.