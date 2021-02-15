UK Variant of COVID-19 Could Become Dominant Strain

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is sending out a warning to Americans as the nation continues to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky says more than 1,000 cases of the variant first found in the United Kingdom have now been detected in the U.S.

They warn by March, the variant could be the dominant form of the virus.

Over the weekend, the nation hit a new milestone in the race to vaccinate.

50 million shots have been administered. 37 million people have been given their first dose, and 13 million have received their second dose.