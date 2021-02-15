Toys for Tots of Northwest Michigan Presents Star Awards to Volunteers

Toys for Tots of Northwest Michigan just wrapped up its 2020 campaign and in doing so, presented well deserved awards to its volunteers.

Typically, they close out the campaign with a big “thank-you” dinner but had to switch it up this year because of the pandemic.

Still, Toys for Tots wanted to make sure it honored its volunteers.

Jennifer Miller and Keith Staples each earned a Star Award.

11-year-old Sarah Sheeran also received a Junior Star Award.

“Our Junior Star Award recipient is an 11-year-old girl who has been working on Toys for Tots since she was three years old and that’s the type of commitment that we see over and over again. She shows up for most of the toy sorts that we’re involved in and many of the events. She’ll actually take a day off school and join us for the toy bus activity,” said Mike Kent, Assistant Coordinator

Toys for Tots of Northwest Michigan was able to deliver more than 32,000 toys last Christmas which is up 26% from 2019.