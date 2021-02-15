Nominations Open for 2021 Sara Hardy Humanitarian Award

Nominations are now open for one of Traverse City’s longest and most prestigious awards.

The Traverse City Human Rights Commission is accepting nominations for the Sara Hardy Humanitarian Award.

The award honors someone who represents the ideals of diversity, equity, and inclusion in Traverse City.

It’s named after Hardy who was instrumental in creating the commission more than 30 years ago.

The deadline for submissions is March 15th.

To make a submission email or mail your nomination to the Traverse City Human Rights Commission at: citypers@traversecitymi.gov or 400 Boardman Avenue, Traverse City, Michigan 49684. Nominations may also be faxed to (231) 922-4470.