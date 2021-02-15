MTM On The Road: Ice Fishing with Papa’s Self Serve Bait in Houghton Lake

It’s that time of year when you look out on the ice and see all the fisherman’s shanties

Before you head out on the ice for some fishing this winter, you need to make sure you have the right bait.

Whether you’re an early riser or a night owl when it comes fishing, a unique bait shop in Houghton Lake is open.

You can get everything you need at Papa’s Self Serve Bait in Houghton Lake. It’s open 24/7 on the honor system.

When owner Scott is in, he can even offer you some advice.

Our On The Road crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are giving this sport a try and learning what it takes on to get started ice fishing.