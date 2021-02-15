Missaukee County Home Destroyed in Fire

The Merritt Area Fire Department responded to a house fire Monday morning in Missaukee County.

Firefighters worked in snow and single-digit winter weather and say that a single-wide trailer was filled with heavy smoke and fire and was destroyed. Crews were on the scene for nearly three hours.

The family was not home at the time and no injuries were reported. A passerby reported the fire. The family’s pets were inside the home and did not make it out.

The Merritt Area Fire Department says the fire was not suspicious and crews believe the fire started in the kitchen.