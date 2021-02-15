Michigan Health Officials Report 1,265 New Coronavirus Cases, 8 Deaths

Michigan health officials are reporting 1,265 new cases of the coronavirus and 8 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan has now had 575,489 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 15,158 COVID-19 deaths.

Monday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDHHS since Saturday, February 13th. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is 632 per day.

As of Feb. 12, 517,991 Michiganders have recovered from the virus.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

