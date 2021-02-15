Menu Monday: Petoskey Brewing in Emmet County

There is nothing quite like the combo of the perfect burger and beer.

Petoskey Brewing is known for their delectable burgers and delicious handcrafted beer. They have created an outdoor dining space perfect for social distancing. They are also open for indoor dining with a capacity limit and offer takeout.

The four’s Xavier Hershovitz and chief photojournalist Derrick Larr checked out the outdoor space, their newest brew, and their most popular burger. Watch their interview above.

To learn more about Petoskey Brewing, click here.