Local Trucking Companies Seeing Surge in Driver Demand

The trucking industry played a vital role in keeping the country moving during the coronavirus pandemic.

But, the pandemic has also created an even bigger need for people to drive those trucks…

More trucks are making their way down the road as the coronavirus pandemic drags on. And that means more trucking companies looking to fill open truck driving jobs.

“Trucking companies are changing their insurance policy so they can take on new drivers, it’s kind of expensive to do that. A couple companies have they say they’re about 60 percent graduate drivers, which is kind of unheard of from an insurance stand point,” said Pinnacle Truck Driver Training President Tim Baker.

Several factors helped shift demand into high gear.

“Some of the things I’m hearing are an increase in online buying. I’m seeing more and more amazon trailers out there,” said Baker.

“People through this pandemic have just been buying stuff out of these stores like it’s crazy. So for us we have not slowed down, matter a fact we got busier all through this pandemic just because we’re in the food good industry,” said Kurt Koster, Owner, Recruiter and Driver for NTB Trucking Inc.

Local trucking companies say that’s lead to dozens of open positions.

“I could use anywhere from 50-60 drivers today. If I had the drivers I could get the work, it’s not a problem of getting the work or getting the equipment, it’s getting the people to put in your trucks right now,” said Koster.

And it’s a demand likely to last after the pandemic passes.

“We see a fairly large increase of displaced workers. Not so much in our restaurant industry but in the manufacturing side of things. They’re tired of the uncertainty, and are being paid higher and higher wages to come work in the trucking field. I don’t see the transportation industry going anywhere anytime soon, let’s put it that way,” said Baker.