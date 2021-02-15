Lawmakers React to Trump’s Impeachment Acquittal

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are now speaking up following the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.

On Saturday, the Senate voted to acquit Trump on one count of inciting insurrection for the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

Fifty-seven senators voted to convict, 43 voted to acquit.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi called those who voted for acquittal “a cowardly group of Republicans, who apparently have no options, because they were afraid to defend their job.”

Seven Republicans joined the Democrats to vote in favor of convicting Trump.

It was the most bipartisan support for a presidential impeachment conviction in history, but still fell short of the two-thirds majority needed for a conviction.

This means Trump can run for office again.

Some GOP lawmakers believe he is crucial to the party’s success.

“My goal is to win in 2022 to stop the most radical agenda I’ve seen coming out the Democratic presidency of Joe Biden. We can’t do that without Donald Trump, so he’s ready to hit the trail and I’m ready to work with him,” says Rep. Lindsey Graham.

Trump is the first president to be impeached twice.