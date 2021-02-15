Independence Village of Midland Celebrates Valentine’s Day with Residents, Staff & Family

It’s no surprise this past year has been tough on everyone especially those living in assisted facilities. That’s why Independence Village of Midland staff enables their residents to celebrate Valentine’s Day with ‘Candy-Grams’ and heart-felt personal messages.

On February 3rd, staff and residents were able to fill out personalized candy-grams at the “Candy-Gram Creation Station.” More than 300 candy-gram orders were taken that day, along with an additional nearly 100 that came from families.

The candy-grams, which include a piece of candy, a fun message, and a personalized note, were all distributed on Valentine’s Day with fresh carnations.

It was a way to connect with loved ones during a time when some residents are unable to directly be with families.

