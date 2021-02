Nearly 10,000 babies are born every day in the U.S., and one-third of those babies are delivered by C-Section.

Experts says a sharp increase in C-Section deliveries over the past decade may be the top reason for the spike in pregnancy complications called placenta accreta spectrum.

Placenta accreta can cause excessive bleeding and be lethal for both the mom and baby.

Courtney Doyle has more in Healthy Living.