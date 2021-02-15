Grand Traverse Youth Advisory Council Creates Social Media Campaign For Child Abuse Prevention

The Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation’s Youth Advisory Council leaders, along with the Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center, have created a unique social media campaign to spread awareness to serious topics.

The Council started the #MakeNoise campaign—a three part video series focusing on teaching their peers about topics such as technology safety and child abuse.

The Youth Council, made up of high school juniors and seniors, does all the research, writing and teaching in the videos.

While the youth are focused on sharing their findings with their peers, and the public, the organizations hope this experience builds confidence in the students.

“The ultimate goal is empowering the youth voice,” said Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center Prevention Coordinator Jourdan Dean. “Like they say in the promo video, they’re usually in the background. They want to be the ones in charge of giving this information, they want to be seen as leaders, not just people who are told information but people who get to tell it.”

The first video is already out on the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation and Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center’s social media pages. The second video will come out at the end of February, and the third will be posted in April.