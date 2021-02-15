Federal Loans Available for Michigan Small Businesses Impacted by Excessive Fall Rain

Michigan small businesses, agricultural cooperatives and private nonprofit organizations damaged by excessive rain from last September can apply for federal loans.

The low-interest Economic Injury Disaster Loans are available in Alger, Cheboygan, Chippewa, Emmet, Luce, Mackinac and Schoolcraft Counties.

Loans can be up to $2 million with 3% interest rates for small businesses and 2.75% for private nonprofit organizations.

The U.S. Small Business Administration says the loans are not intended to replace lost sales or profits.

