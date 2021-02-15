Evart Police Seek Information Regarding Vehicle vs. Pedestrian Accident
The Evart Police Department is seeking information on a vehicle involved in a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident.
The incident took place around 6:50 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12 on South Oak Street between US-10 and 8th Street.
Upon arriving on the scene, officers determined the pedestrian had been struck from behind by a vehicle heading northbound.
The pedestrian that was hit is okay.
Witnesses described the vehicle as:
– A newer model station wagon or SUV
-Two tone in color with a metallic gray bumper and trim
-Upper half of the vehicle being lighter (possibly light blue)
-No roof racks
The vehicle will have front passenger side bumper damage as pieces of the bumper were located on scene. The vehicle was last seen turning east on to US-10 from South Oak Street.
If you have information regarding the vehicle or person(s) in the vehicle, please contact Evart police at 231-734-5811 ext. 15 or Silent Observer at 231-779-9215.