Evart Police Seek Information Regarding Vehicle vs. Pedestrian Accident

Evart Police Seek Information Regarding Vehicle vs. Pedestrian Accident

Evart Police Seek Information Regarding Vehicle vs. Pedestrian Accident

Evart Police Seek Information Regarding Vehicle vs. Pedestrian Accident

The Evart Police Department is seeking information on a vehicle involved in a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident.

The incident took place around 6:50 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12 on South Oak Street between US-10 and 8th Street.

Upon arriving on the scene, officers determined the pedestrian had been struck from behind by a vehicle heading northbound.

The pedestrian that was hit is okay.

Witnesses described the vehicle as:

– A newer model station wagon or SUV

-Two tone in color with a metallic gray bumper and trim

-Upper half of the vehicle being lighter (possibly light blue)

-No roof racks

The vehicle will have front passenger side bumper damage as pieces of the bumper were located on scene. The vehicle was last seen turning east on to US-10 from South Oak Street.

If you have information regarding the vehicle or person(s) in the vehicle, please contact Evart police at 231-734-5811 ext. 15 or Silent Observer at 231-779-9215.