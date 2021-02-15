Daredevil in Florida Adds Legos to Balancing Pole

Daredevil Nik Wallenda made a Lego-themed change to his aerial walk in Florida.

Wallenda added Lego bricks to his 28-foot-long stainless steel balancing pole. Added up, the Legos make the stabilizer 75 pounds, which is twice the normal weight Wallenda carries.

His stunt kicked off Piratefest at Legoland and was performed about 60 feet above the ground.

The rope stretched from the masters of flight flying theatre, across the park’s entrance, to the Legoland pirate hotel.

The Wallenda family has entertained with highwire acts for more than a century.