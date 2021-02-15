Big Rapids Dept. of Public Safety to Start Dog Walker Watch Program

The Big Rapids Department of Public Safety is turning dog walkers into community watch dogs.

The program is called Dog Walker Watch.

The National Association of Town Watch created the program meant to help train people already familiar with their neighborhood to be on the lookout for crime happening in their communities.

The department says the more people with this training, the safer communities will be.

“It’s a simple program but it is more eyes and ears out on the street. There’s 17 of us, of the police officers, and there’s 10,000 people in big rapids. So the more eyes and ears out in the street is better,” said Officer William Sell, Big Rapids Department of Public Safety.

Dog walker watch training will be held on March 3.

If you are interested in attending this virtual training, please e-mail wsell@cityofbr.org with your name, address and phone number.

You can also call Officer William Sell at 231-527-0005.

Dog Walker Watch from NATW on Vimeo.