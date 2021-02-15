Bellaire Bed & Breakfasts Begin to Recover Financially From the Pandemic

Local bed and breakfasts are beginning to recover financially from shutdowns during the pandemic.

“We were closed just like everybody else,” says Jamie Creason, owner of the Applesauce Inn Bed & Breakfast in Bellaire.

During the initial stay at home order last Spring, Creason says they were forced to roll up their sheets.

“We had a number of folks that had been booked, that had to cancel. A number of Canadian guests that couldn’t come because they couldn’t get over the border,” says Creason.

When they were allowed to open, Creason says they learned to adapt quickly:

“Normally we would have one communal table, so we actually went to three separate tables for six guests max. Trying really hard to obviously do the six-foot clearance.”

At the Grand Victorian Bed & Breakfast in Bellaire, owner Yuning Wang says they lost around 35 percent of their annual income last year, forcing them to lay off two employees.

“At the beginning I thought, how am I going to manage to pay all of these expenses, the property tax,” says Wang.

Normally the historic Grand Victorian would be closed for the winter. However, Wang decided to keep the doors open this year to make up for the losses.

“It is very bad, but what can you do during a pandemic?” says Wang. “Everybody has to keep to yourself. Safety first. We try to keep ourselves safe and our guests safe, that’s the most important thing.”

Now with restrictions beginning to soften, Creason and Wang look forward to seating more guests at the table.

“I think we’re going to be very busy, just the chatter, even from some of my business friends downtown Bellaire. Everyone’s starting to feel it,” says Creason. “Come stay, come and enjoy our area.”