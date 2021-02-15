Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Perfect Up North Getaway on the Sturgeon River

Located along the Sturgeon River in Wolverine and beautifully crafted with some features that you don’t see very often.

For this week’s Amazing Northern Michigan Homes, Whitney Amann and photojournalist Jeremy Erickson show you why this incredible cabin makes the perfect up north getaway.

“We’re at a little bit of elevation which creates a great view,” said Billy Andrew, sales manager for Coldwell Banker Indian River. “The home was really thoughtfully built by creating living space that accentuates that part of the home and each of the living spaces extends to a huge waterside deck, so it’s really a great home for entertaining.”

This premiere property is tucked away on a four-acre, wooded lot with 300 feet of frontage on the Sturgeon River.

The huge logs and beautiful stone work create a rustic elegance which can be seen in every room of the home.

The master suite has access to its own section of the deck that runs the length of the home.

It also has an incredible master bath with a two person steam shower and a den right next door.

There are three more bedrooms and a cozy living space on the lower level and a unique feature that allows you to get there quickly.

“It has a fire pole extending from the loft all the way to the basement with little doors on each level so you can slide down from whichever spot you choose,” said Andrew.

Another unique feature of this beautifully crafted cabin is the spacious, two level garage.

This great Northern Michigan retreat is the perfect place for snowmobiling, fishing or just getting back to nature.

Click here for the listing of this Amazing Northern Michigan Home.

