Adopt a Pet: Chance the Dog and Salem the Cat

Two special animals with Missaukee County Humane Society are looking for forever homes. The animals were featured on ‘the four’ during the Adopt a Pet segment.

This includes a fun-loving, goofy boy named, Chance. Chance is a one and a half-year-old boxer/French bulldog mix who would love to be a part of your family. Chance likes to spend his free time going for walks and other adventures with his family and then coming home and snuggling on the couch. He has learned some of his basic commands and is working on learning more of them and is a quick learner. Chance gets along with other dogs and cats and would do well in any home setting.

This handsome boy named Salem is also looking for a home. Salem is three years old and was an owner surrender due to no fault of his own. This sweet boy seems to love everyone. He would love to be snuggled up on the couch with you keeping you warm on these cold winter days.

To see more animals looking for homes with Missaukee County Humane Society or to submit an online application for Salem and Chance click here.