White House Deputy Resigns One Day After Suspension

Just one day after being suspended, White House Deputy Press Secretary TJ Ducklo has resigned.

Ducklo was to be suspended for a week without pay following accusations of bullying a female reporter and making inappropriate comments.

Ducklo released a statement Saturday apologizing for embarrassing his colleagues at the White House.

He also writes that he used unacceptable and abhorrent language.

Several White House officials say the week-long suspension did not seem to be sufficient.

The editor of Politico, where the reporter worked, stated that no journalist should be subjected to personal attacks while doing their job.

And during a swearing-in for White House staff last month, President Biden said he would fire anyone if they treated others with disrespect.