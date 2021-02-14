Valentine’s Day Proves Busy for TC Restaurants

Two Traverse City restaurants say this weekend’s holidays have more guests coming to dine in.

“This is the best weekend that we’ve seen probably since November, beginning of November,” says Kate Keefe, manager at Jolly Pumpkin.

She says Valentine’s Day has been booking up their reservations.

“We had to stop taking them for this weekend last week middle of the week,” said Keefe. “But is great, it’s great for us, great for business. It’s awesome to see people in here.”

She says all weekend their staff has been kept on their toes.

Now, they are focusing on getting back into a routine.

“It’s definitely been a little while. We had to definitely get back into the swing of things but its definitely to kind of jump all in instead of kind of waiting around for things to happen,” says Keefe.

Firefly in Traverse City says their staff has also been taking time to adjust during this busy weekend.

Assistant manager, Ben Broad says, “After reopening last week and everything kind of get back up to speed with dining room service. It’s definitely a good holiday weekend.”

He says they are just grateful to have stayed in business while supporting their staff.

“We’re just thankful. We were really luck to have the tents and be able to keep people employed throughout this whole thing,” said Broad.

The Jolly Pumpkin is also taking this weekend to be thankful and hope it is just a peek into the business they’re expecting to get in the summer.