President Biden To Meet With G7 Leaders On Friday

President Biden will participate in a virtual G7 event Friday.

This will be the President’s first meeting with leaders from the group of seven nations as the President of the United States.

The meeting will discuss rebuilding the global economy, as well as battling the pandemic.

The White House says President Biden will focus on the coordination of coronavirus vaccine production, distribution and supplies.

He will also focus on efforts to fight the threat of emerging contagious diseases.

The meeting will be hosted by the United Kingdom, and will include leaders from Canada, France, Japan, Germany, the European Commission and the European Council.