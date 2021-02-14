Michigan Health Officials Report 852 New Coronavirus Cases, 88 Deaths

Michigan Health Officials are reporting 852 new cases of the coronavirus, and 88 additional deaths.

However, the MDHHS says 84 of those deaths were identified during a vital records review.

Michigan has now had 574,224 total coronavirus cases, and 15,150 total coronavirus related deaths.

As of Thursday, Michigan has administered 1,517,959 doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

And as of Friday, 517,991 Michiganders have recovered from the virus.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

