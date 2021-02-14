Attorney General Dana Nessel Warns Michiganders Of New Credit Card Scam

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning Michiganders of a new credit card scam.

The Department’s Consumer Protection Team says one person received a call about a new Michigan law that dissolves credit card debt, but only if the card number, expiration date, security code and zip code are provided.

Attorney General Nessel is urging anyone who receives this call to not give out any personal information, and if you receive a call about this scam, immediately hang up.

“Scammers are relentless and will try anything they can to steal your credit card information,” said Attorney General Nessel. “Especially with tax season approaching, I cannot stress enough how important it is that we all stay hyper-vigilant when it comes to protecting ourselves. Remember, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.”

Attorney General Nessel is encouraging Michiganders to visit the Consumer Protection page on the Department’s website to learn more about what steps you can take to protect yourself from phone scams.