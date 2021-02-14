Alpena Fire Department Responds To House Fire

The Alpena Fire Department says they responded to a house fire Friday.

They say the homeowner called around 6:41 p.m. to report a fire at their home on Campbell Street.

The fire department says everyone was safely outside when firefighters arrived, and the fire was quickly put out by fire crews.

No one was injured in the fire, but the department says the home did sustain moderate damage.

Firefighters rescued a cat and several fish from the fire, but they say a second cat was unaccounted for.

The fire department says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.