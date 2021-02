A Barryton man has been injured after a crash in Mecosta County.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to reports of a crash on 30th Avenue near Pine Lake Road in Wheatland Township around 8:23 PM Friday.

They say the man was driving Northbound on 30th Avenue when he fell asleep and drove his truck off of the roadway.

The man received minor injuries in the crash and has been taken to the hospital for treatment.