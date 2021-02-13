Downtown Traverse City Businesses See Boost in Customers

After months of slow foot traffic some downtown businesses are seeing a boost.

Businesses in Traverse City say this weekend has been busier than most.

Katy Grace, manager of Great Lakes Bath and Body says the last year so far has been hard to plan for and those shopping downtown Traverse City are eager to start shopping with local businesses again.

Grace says, “All the customers that come in are really wanting to support local businesses. They want to know how we’re doing. They’re doing their best to kind of get out there and participate.”

She says like many other businesses, the beginning of last year had them worried but the holidays have helped to keep business coming in the door.

“The year got better. We had a nice fourth quarter. 2021 started off pretty solid. So, we’re trying to lean in and do whatever we can do make the best out of a bad situation,” says Grace.

M-22 says they’re noticing more customers now that restaurants and bars are open.

M-22 manager, Deming Wilce says, “The Monday that bars and restaurants opened down here we had three times the amount of people that we would see throughout the day.”

She says Presidents’ Day has also brought a lot of tourists to the area.

“Starting yesterday, most people were off school and so we saw the influx of just tourists that were coming into town and getting settled,” said Wilce. “Today it’s been packed all day. We’ve been on a wait a couple times because of were at capacity and parking around here has been crazy to find.”

Both businesses say they expect more customers on Front Street once restaurant capacities are lifted.