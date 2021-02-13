BREAKING: Enough Votes Have Been Reached To Acquit Former President Trump

After hours of discussion and hearing arguments from both parties, former President Trump has been acquitted by the Senate of his impeachment charge.

According to Senate, 34 votes from House Republicans were needed to acquit former President Trump.

Additionally, House Democrats needed two-thirds of the Senate, or 67 votes, to convict the former President.

At this time, the votes currently stand at 57-43.

The acquittal will give former President Trump a historic second victory in the court of impeachment.

