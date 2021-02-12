White Cloud Police Seek Assistance in Finding Wanted Criminal

The White Cloud Police Department and the Michigan Department of Corrections are seeking the public’s help as to the whereabouts of Amanda Brown.

Brown is wanted for parole violations and charges of possession of methamphetamine.

She is 29 years old and was last known to have brown hair and hazel colored eyes. She is 5-foot-3 and weighs 160 pounds.

If you have information on her whereabouts, please contact the White Cloud Police Department at 231-689-1696 or Silent Observer at 231-652-1121.