Trump’s Legal Team Takes Turn Presenting Arguments

Donald Trump’s legal team will begin their arguments in the former president’s second impeachment trial on Friday.

Louisiana Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy says he wants to hear Trump’s lawyers explain why Trump didn’t call off the rioters and why he continued to falsely say the election was stolen.

Thursday, the impeachment House managers rested their case, urging senators to convict Trump on one count of incitement of insurrection after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

They argue Trump poses a future threat to Democracy if he’s acquitted and not barred from running for office again.

“If we pretend this didn’t happen, or worse, if we let it go unanswered, who’s to say it won’t happen again?”

