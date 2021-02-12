Traverse City Small Businesses React to Governor Whitmer’s Proposed Budget



Many small businesses have been struggling to keep their doors open since the start of the pandemic, but now that Governor Whitmer has outlined her budget for the state there could be some help on the way.

Manger for LivinFresh in Traverse City, Diane Nugent, says, “Most all small businesses need help at this point because we’ve been shutdown and with the restrictions it’s really difficult to be open.”

On Thursday, Governor Whitmer said $225 million of her proposed $67 billion budget will go towards small businesses.

LivinFresh says they hope it gets approved.

Nugent says she’s already seeing too many businesses forced to close.

“I don’t see how they could make ends meet. It’s just been a real difficult situation for any small business,” said Nugent.

Rocket Fizz in Traverse City says without previous help from the state, they too could have been forced to close up shop.

“I just know that there’s a number that just didn’t make it out at all,” says Rocket Fizz owner, Tom Holmes. “We did do the PPP loan and that definitely helped carry us, helped us make payroll when we needed to make payroll.”

They hope to see more funding from the state to give their employees a sense of relief.

Holmes says, “That was our first concern, to make sure that our people were taken care of.”

But LivinFresh says shoppers are starting to spend more money locally.

Nugent says, “It’s nice to social interact and they’re so happy to have a business open that they can go in and shop and it’s a local business.”

The legislature will now start negotiating and return with their own plan after the next revenue estimating conference in May.