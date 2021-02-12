Rite Aid to Begin Administering COVID-19 Vaccine in Michigan

Michigan Rite Aid pharmacies began administering the COVID-19 vaccines Friday.

Michigan is one of five states, as well as Philadelphia and New York City, to vaccinate at Rite Aid.

Vaccine eligibility is based on state guidelines.

Rite Aid expects to get at least 100 doses per participating store to start.

The company expects initial appointments to be difficult to come by, but says it should get better with time.

Rite Aid is participating in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.