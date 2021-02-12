Police Investigate Possible Connection Between Two Carjackings, Armed Robbery

Police are investigating two carjackings and an armed robbery.

They believe all three incidents are related.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office says someone stole a truck in Logan Township around 9 a.m. Thursday morning.

The caller told police they did not know the person who stole it.

Deputies later found the truck in Huron County, but say they’re also investigating another stolen car, they believe is related.

Deputies are also working to figure out if an armed robbery early Friday morning in Muskegon County is related, as well.