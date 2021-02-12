Paperworks Studio Celebrates Valentine’s Day with Handmade Cards

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, getting something as simple as a card to those you love can mean the world to them, and when it’s handmade from a local business, that can be extra special.

Paperworks Studio takes handmade paper and turns it into greetings cards for your valentine.

“It’s just a great surprise to get in the mail,” said Lynn Rodenroth, owner of Great Lakes Bath and Body and Paperworks Studio.

In a time where we’re a little more distanced than we’d like to be, sending a Valentine’s Day card is one of the best ways to connect this holiday.

“Around here we like to say love travels, send a card,” said Rodenroth. “It’s still the absolute best way to send a sentiment to someone.”

But Paperworks Studio’s cards aren’t any ordinary cards.

“We have cards that are, of course, in beautiful Valentine’s Day colors,” said Rodenroth. “Some of the cards are die cut, some of them are laser cut, heart shaped. We also do letter press so they have the words like love or love and thanks and thinking of you.”

And you’re still supporting a mission thats been around for 30 years.

“It’s a nonprofit entity that provides jobs for people with special needs and disabilities,” said Rodenroth.

Which shares a little bit of that love all around.

“Get a pen and hand address it, write a little love note inside, and send a Valentine this year!” said Rodenroth.