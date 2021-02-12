Over 40 Ice Sculptures Take Over Downtown for Harbor Springs Ice Fest

It’s sure to be an ‘ice’ time in downtown Harbor Springs. This weekend is their annual Harbor Springs Ice Fest!

Over 40 sculptures have been scattered across town. It serves as a fun way to explore town while also social distancing.

The Harbor Springs Chamber of Commerce is also hosting a special raffle for a retired blue chair for Nub’s Nob.

The four’s Xavier Hershovitz and chief photojournalist Derrick Larr are getting the lowdown on both. Watch the video above to see their interviews.

