Over $11,000 in Donations for “Soo Locks Plaza” Learning Center

Sault Ste. Marie is looking to add a new learning center that will teach those interested about the Soo Locks.

They’re calling it the “Soo Locks Plaza” and plan to set it up in an area near the Macarthur Lock.

or of the Visitor’s Bureau Linda Hoath started a fundraiser on Monday via Patronicity.com with a goal of raising $7,500. So far,, they have a total of more than $11,000 in donations.

Hoath says she wasn’t surprised by the amount of support. “I told them within a a week we’d have it, but we had it in less than two and a half days,” she said. “I know how people love this park, and I know people who come here every year for the Soo Locks. It’s just a part of their life.”

The extra funds will go towards more seating, exhibits, and signage.