Operators of Shanty Creek Resort Ordered to Pay More than $87K in Overtime Back Wages
The operators of Shanty Creek Resort in Bellaire have been ordered to pay more than $87,000 in overtime back wages.
A U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division investigation discovered that Trinidad Resort & Club LLC paid its workers only for the hours they were scheduled and not for the total number of hours actually worked. They owed $87,529 in overtime back wages for 256 workers at the resort.
The division determined that Shanty Creek Resort:
- Failed to pay employees for work performed before or after their scheduled shifts.
- Paid servers overtime based upon their direct wages as tipped workers, rather than on the full minimum wage as the law requires.
- Paid one worker a flat salary regardless of the number of hours worked, resulting in a failure to pay overtime in workweeks longer than 40 hours.
- Failed to maintain accurate payroll records by not recording or paying for pre and post-shift work.
In addition, the resort operator was found to have violated child labor requirements when it scheduled no fewer than 11 workers, ages 14- and 15-years-old, to work after 7 p.m.; more than three hours on a school day; and more than 18 hours in a workweek while school was in session. The operator paid a civil money penalty of $7,513 for these violations.