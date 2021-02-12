Operators of Shanty Creek Resort Ordered to Pay More than $87K in Overtime Back Wages

The operators of Shanty Creek Resort in Bellaire have been ordered to pay more than $87,000 in overtime back wages.

A U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division investigation discovered that Trinidad Resort & Club LLC paid its workers only for the hours they were scheduled and not for the total number of hours actually worked. They owed $87,529 in overtime back wages for 256 workers at the resort.

The division determined that Shanty Creek Resort:

Failed to pay employees for work performed before or after their scheduled shifts.

Paid servers overtime based upon their direct wages as tipped workers, rather than on the full minimum wage as the law requires.

Paid one worker a flat salary regardless of the number of hours worked, resulting in a failure to pay overtime in workweeks longer than 40 hours.

Failed to maintain accurate payroll records by not recording or paying for pre and post-shift work.

In addition, the resort operator was found to have violated child labor requirements when it scheduled no fewer than 11 workers, ages 14- and 15-years-old, to work after 7 p.m.; more than three hours on a school day; and more than 18 hours in a workweek while school was in session. The operator paid a civil money penalty of $7,513 for these violations.