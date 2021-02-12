North Carolina Man Charged with Threatening President Biden

A North Carolina man is being charged for making threats against President Joe Biden.

Prosecutors say David Reeves called the White House switchboard multiple times between Jan. 28 and Feb. 1, making threats against President Biden and others, saying he would “chop heads off.”

When the Secret Service called him, Reeves reportedly said he was only exercising free speech.

During his court appearance Thursday, he pleaded not guilty and was ordered to remain in a North Carolina county jail.