Music House Museum Free Tours For Frontline Healthcare Workers

Frontline healthcare workers have been working tirelessly for almost a year now regarding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. People working outside the healthcare industry may truly understand the stress and constant emotional toll the pandemic has taken on these workers.

That’s why the Music House in Grand Traverse County wants to help with free tours for healthcare workers.

For the month of February, the Music House is offering free tours to all those on the medical front lines during the pandemic.

The Museum is open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays throughout February for tours. All you have to do is call to make a reservation for one of our scheduled times. Staff will be following all Covid-19 protocols, including masks and social distancing. Group sizes are restricted to six to eight persons.

You can call: 231-938-2300 to make a reservation or click here for more information.