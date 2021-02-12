MTM On The Road: 60th Annual Snowfest in Cedarville Kicks Off for Weekend of Fun

There’s a weekend full of fun in Cedarville for the 60th Annual Les Cheneaux Islands Snowfest.

The outdoor event has something for everyone!

You can check out the farmers and artisans market, snow sculptures and the snowman burning.

They also have their vintage snowmobile ride, along with a free ski weekend at Northwoods.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are giving us all the details of the weekend and showing us the different things you can do.