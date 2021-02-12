Michigan Court of Appeals Rejects Restriction on Use of Medical Marijuana While On Probation

The Michigan Court of Appeals says judges can’t prevent people from using medical marijuana while on probation for a crime.

In a 3 to 0 vote, the appeals court says anyone with a state issued medical marijuana card is immune to possible penalties.

The ruling comes after a man was not allowed to use medical marijuana while on probation after a road rage incident in Traverse City.

The appeals court says the medical marijuana law preempts or supersedes ordinances and statutes that conflict with it.

The court, however, cautioned that the decision does not apply to the recreational use of marijuana.