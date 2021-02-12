Meijer Hosts COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic in Traverse City

Meijer in Traverse City hosted a COVID-19 vaccination clinic today as part of its effort to help with the vaccine rollout across the state.

The clinic was for people 65 years and older to receive their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Meijer hoped to give around 1-thousand shots at today’s clinic.

Those that received their first shot today were also scheduled to come back in a few weeks for their second dose.

“It’s been a rough year for everyone, so we’re so excited to be here today, we’re very proud to be a partner of the state and the federal government to just ensure that these individuals who want the vaccine have access to it,” said Meijer Spokeswoman Christina Fecher.

Meijer has hosted 70 clinics so far in 40 stores in 37 counties so far.