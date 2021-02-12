Local YouTuber Documents Flood Recovery Efforts in Gladwin, Midland Counties

A local YouTuber is documenting the recovery efforts in Gladwin and Midland counties after the failure of the Edenville Dam and historic flood last year.

Jordan Mowbray originally started his YouTube channel for personal use.

However, during the historic flood last May, he decided to get his camera out and document history.

Over the past several months, he’s set up two live cameras in front of the Edenville dam and M-30 bridge/Tobacco River Dam.

Mowbray says people from all over the world have been watching his videos on the progress being made in the area.

“I thought that it was just my responsibility to kind of document this for historical purposes, for the future, so that people can actually see what happened,” says Mowbray. “Then I’m continuing on with that story probably for the next 6 to 8 years of the dams possibly being rebuilt.”

Mowbray is currently taking donations to buy more live cameras for the Secord, Smallwood and Sanford dams.

